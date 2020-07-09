Karnataka PU-II results to be declared around July 20: Education Min

Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar tweeted this after many students sought to know if the results will be out on Thursday (July 8).

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday announced that the results for the second pre-university examinations (PU-II) will be out only around July 20. He tweeted this saying that many students have called him asking if the results would be out on Thursday itself.

He tweeted, “Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July.”

Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today.



I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020

Reacting to the tweet, one student stated that many students want the KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) or Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exams to be postponed as well, just like NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination ). The student added that many students are residents of containment zones and holding an exam now will deprive them of an equal opportunity.

It may be recalled that the PU-II examinations of the Karnataka state board were almost completed before the Karnataka government decided to impose the COVID-19 induced lockdown. While all other examinations were over between March 4-24, the English examination had to be postponed.

The English paper was held on June 18 after close to three months from the originally scheduled examination date as the lockdown restrictions were eased following national guidelines. The examinations were held following extended lockdown guidelines like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Sanitizers were also arranged for students and staff involved in the exercise.

More than 6 lakh students appeared for the English examinations after they were screened for temperature and checked for COVID-19 symptoms.

Incidentally, one student from Bengaluru who appeared for the examination was tested after she was put in quarantine as her father tested positive for the coronavirus. She had subsequently tested negative.

Speaking on this, Suresh Kumar had clarified that the student did not violate quarantine norms herself.