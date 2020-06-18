Karnataka: PU-II English exam held after a delay of almost 3 months

Students with mild symptoms of COVID-19 were allowed to write exams in separate rooms.

news Education

The long pending pre-university (PU) II board exam for the English paper was held across Karnataka on Thursday as per the extended lockdown guidelines like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

"The 3-hour PU English exam was held peacefully at all the 1,000-odd centres across the state, after it was re-scheduled from March 27 due to the lockdown enforced on March 25 and extended till May 31," PU education department official K Veerabhadrappa told IANS.

Though the board exams in all other subjects were held from March 4-24, exam for the English paper could not be conducted on March 27 due to the lockdown.

"Nearly 6 lakh students appeared for the exam from 10:15 am to 12:30 p.m., as 15 more minutes were given to complete the paper, with two students sitting on a long bench at extremes," Veerabhdrappa said.

As the students were told to report at the exam centre an hour before for thermal screening, hand sanitisation and entering the exam hall one by one to maintain physical distance, long queues were witnessed at all PU colleges where the paper was held.

"Students from containment zones were seated in separate halls. Special arrangements were made for those with cough, cold or mild fever to ensure they don't miss the exam. Not many cases, however, were reported," said the official.

The board has decided to hold the English exam later for those who could not write on Thursday if they or their family members tested Covid positive.

"The affected students can write the English paper exam during the supplementary board exams in July and get admission to degree courses if they pass in all exams held," Veerabhadrappa added.

All examination halls were sanitised before allowing students and staff inside.

The colleges kept extra masks and santizers to ensure all students and the staff wore it and washed hands before entering the exam halls.