Karnataka to provide 1% reservation in govt jobs for transgender people

The notification submitted to the High Court also underlines that there should not be any discrimination against transpersons in the process of selection.

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to provide 1% reservation for transgender people in all government services. The government submitted a report to the High Court in this regard, stating that a notification has already been issued after amending the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rule, 1977. The final notification issued on July 6, specifies 1% reservation in all general as well as reserve categories for transgender people. This means that within the job quota for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities, and in the general category, 1% of jobs will be reserved for transgender people who belong to those communities.

Whenever a notification is published inviting applications for government jobs, an 'others' column must be added along with male and female columns, the amendment said. The notification also underlines that there should not be any discrimination against transpersons in the process of selection.

'Sangama', an NGO, had filed a Public Interest Petition (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court, questioning the denial of job opportunities in the State Special Reserve Constable Force and Bandsman postings. A High Court Divisional Bench headed by the Chief Justice AS Oka heard the case on Tuesday. Public prosecutor Vijay Kumar Patil, appearing for the government, informed the bench that the government has provided the 1% horizontal reservation in government recruitments by bringing an amendment to the existing rule.

Jayna Kothari, a senior advocate who had also filed a petition on behalf of another NGO 'Jeeva,' also sought directions from the court to ensure job opportunities in various boards and corporations. The High Court Divisional Bench told her that if a separate petition is filed in this regard, it would consider giving directions to the government. The bench has also asked the prosecutor appearing for the Union government to specify its stand on the matter.

The matter will be heard further after two weeks.

With inputs from IANS