Karnataka proposes staggered school re-opening from July, seeks parentsâ€™ feedback

The government notification has said that this is a proposal, and that the opinions of the parents will be sought.

The Karnataka government has put out a proposed schedule to reopen schools in the state.

In a notification dated June 1, the Chairman of the Department of Public instruction has addressed all the school principals and government officials of the DPI from all districts, informing them about the government's proposal.

The proposed dates for resumption of classes is as follows: Classes 4-7: from July 1, Classes 8-10: July 15 onwards, Classes 1-3: from July 15. Nursery and pre-primary classes are proposed to resume from July 20.

The higher classes will be delayed due to SSLC exams and its evaluation, the letter noted. The SSLC exams have been scheduled from June 25 to July 4.

However, this is only a proposal and all schools and officials have been asked to seek feedback from parents on whether they agree with the schedule. If the majority are not okay with the classes, the parents would be asked about what alternative suggestions they have. Feedback would also be taken about maintaining physical distancing.

The letter states that principals and all staff must report to work from June 5 onwards. Thereafter, admission process can begin for the new academic year from June 8 onwards.

Following the admission process, the letter states that schools must conduct parent-teacher meetings and take feedback from parents between June 10 and June 12. This feedback must be submitted to the government through the SATS online portal (Student Achievement Tracking System) by June 15.

The government has suggested that physical distancing can be maintained with the present strength and classes run regularly, by splitting classes between 8am-12pm and 1-5pm, or by asking children to come on alternate days.

For example, classes 1 to 5 would come on one day, and classes 6-10 would come on the next day. If the parents do not agree to this, they would be allowed to give alterative suggestions. Suggestions would also be taken on how to maintain hygiene and safety measures at schools.

