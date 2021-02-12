Karnataka proposes to regularise madrasas, introduce standard curriculum

Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister Shrimant Patil said students enrolled in madrasas are disadvantaged because they have no introduction to formal education.

news Education

The Karnataka government is mulling the regularisation of madrasas in the state and will be introducing other subjects and handing out SSLC equivalent certificates to madrasa students. Karnataka Minister for Minority Welfare Shrimant Patil, while speaking in Mangaluru on Thursday, said that there are many madrasas across the state and the students enrolled in the institutions are disadvantaged because they have no introduction to formal education.

“Just religious studies will not help the kids in today’s day and age,” Patil said, addressing the media on Thursday. “With the religious studies, we will introduce a standard curriculum and certificates that will in future aid the students to study further if they wish to, or they can enrol in any job-oriented course.” He then mentioned that religious leaders have been consulted over the matter and that their response has been positive.

Watch the Minister's statement here:

Karnataka Minister Shrimant Patil proposes regularisation of Madrasas, says only religious teachings won't help kids, says state plans to have various subjects as a part of curriculum, plans to give out SSLC equivalent certificates to the students from Madrasas. Deliberations on. pic.twitter.com/8yMzDNVrrK — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 12, 2021

The matter will be discussed with education experts pertaining the syllabus and subjects like English, Mathematics and Science will be introduced in the curriculum. The plan is in the initial stage as of now, said the minister.

According to Patil, the minorities department has sent a proposal to the Union government requesting for industrial training institutes (ITI) in all districts across the state, and similarly, proposals to set up polytechnic colleges in administrative divisions has also been sent.

According to TOI, the institutions will be set up in the state by the Union government under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be conducting a meeting over the varied plans and the matter will be discussed too, he said. The aim, the minister added, was to improve the quality of education the students of minority communities get and the regions with unsatisfactory quality of education will be focused on.

During his visit to Mangaluru, the minister also laid foundation stones for multiple educational institutions for students of minority communities.