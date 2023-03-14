Karnataka power supply may be affected as 60,000 employees plan strike

KPTCL and electricity supply companiesâ€™ employees in Karnataka are set to go on an indefinite strike from March 17, demanding wage revision.

Around 60,000 employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and five electricity supply companies (Escoms) in Karnataka are set to go on an indefinite strike starting Thursday, March 17. The strike is being called to demand wage revision, among other things. According to Times of India, KPTCL Employeesâ€™ Association and Federation have promised that there will be no disruption in power supply, but employees will not be available to attend calls and complaints from customers about any technical glitches.

RH Lakshmipathi, the president of the Federation, told TOI that the management had been given a notice about the strike 14 days in advance, but there has been no response even 12 days after serving the notice. Unhappy with the lack of response, the Federation decided to abstain from work from Thursday, March 17.

The Federation represents 60,000 working employees and 45,000 retired staffers, ranging from powermen (linemen) to technical engineers at various levels. The employees have been seeking wage revision since April 2022. According to K Balaram, the general secretary of the Federation, their salaries should have been hiked by 22% based on the previous decision, which was even approved by the KPTCL board. However, the government has kept it pending till date.