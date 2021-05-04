Karnataka postpones PU exams, new dates to be announced later

PU-I students will be promoted without exams and a bridge course will be planned during the commencement of new academic year.

The Karnataka government on May 4 announced that the Pre-University (PU) Board Exams for PU-II students is postponed in light of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, especially in the capital Bengaluru. The exams were due to start from May 24 and end on June 16. Speaking with reporters, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “New dates will be announced well in advance.” The minister has appealed to students to continue with their preparations without getting disheartened. He added that PU-I students will be promoted without exams and a bridge course will be planned during the commencement of new academic year.

“Lecturers will continue working from home. They need to be in touch with the students, to monitor their learning progress incessantly. Those who are on COVID-19 duty will continue to work,” the minister said.

This comes after the Department of Pre-University education or Pre-University (PU) Board of Karnataka announced the postponement of practical exams that were scheduled to be held April 18 to May 18. Earlier in April, amid the second wave several universities including Bangalore University in Bengaluru and Karnataka University in Dharwad had postponed exams. There was anxiety among some students of some universities like Bengaluru North and Visvesvaraya Technological Universities, who had waited till the last minute to cancel their exams.

Karnataka is currently under a lockdown till May 12, with only essential services allowed to function, and grocery stores are open from 6 am to 12 pm only. Public transport, including metro and bus services, have been prohibited and can only be used by those employed in essential services.

Examinations across the country are being postponed owing to the spurt in COVID-19 cases. The Union government announced on May 3 that NEET-PG has been postponed by at least four months. Last month, CBSE Class 10 Board exams were cancelled and Class 12 Board exams were postponed. ICSE Class 10 Board and Class 12 board have also been postponed.