Karnataka: VTU exams finally postponed, new dates to be announced later

This decision comes as Karnataka enters a two-week lockdown beginning April 27 night.

news Education

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has postponed examinations which had been scheduled to begin from April 27, owing to the two-week lockdown announced by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In a circular issued on April 26, the Registrar (Evaluation) has said that the exams were postponed and rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time. It asked principals of all colleges to duly inform the same to the students without fail.

The lockdown was announced by the chief minister on Monday after the state recorded a high of 34,000-plus new cases on Sunday, in the wake of a constant surge since March. According to the lockdown rules, public transportation including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will not be operational. Only emergency and essential services will continue.

Shops selling groceries and vegetables will be allowed to remain open only between 6 am-10 am, while there is no bar on movement of goods.

As reported earlier, students of Visvesvaraya Technological University had been demanding for that exams to be rescheduled since mid-April, owing to the recently concluded bus strike in the state and the growing number of COVID-19 infections. Many universities in the state had already done the same due to the difficulties faced by the students trying to reach exam halls and the sudden increase in cases.