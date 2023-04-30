Karnataka polls: PM Modi to address public rallies in Old Mysore region on April 30

This is the second day of his ninth visit to Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections and the Prime Minister is addressing crowds in Kolar, Belur, Channapatna and Mysuru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold four public events in the Old Mysore region of Karnataka on Sunday, April 30. This comes a day after the Prime Minister held a series of rallies in north Karnataka before ending the day with a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. PM Modi will address crowds in three public meetings on Sunday which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also be taking part in a roadshow at Mysuru on Sunday evening, before leaving the state.

This is the second day of his ninth visit to Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections. PM Modi is expected to hold more visits to Karnataka in the coming week before the elections on May 10. Over the next 11 days, the PM is expected to hold as many as 22 rallies across the state till May 7, news agency ANI reported.

On Saturday, he held a 5.6-kilometer road show in north Bengaluru, during which he covered Magadi Road, Nice junction and Sumanahalli in the city and a huge number of supporters were seen on both sides of the road. Speaking at the roadshow, Modi appealed to voters in Karnataka that he will depute the whole of New Delhi for its welfare.

"I want a majority government here. I repeat, full majority. The double-engine government is needed for development, infrastructure, etc. Karnataka should not become the ATM of Congress. It should become the country's growth engine," Modi said.

On Saturday, PM Modi also addressed crowds in Bidar, Vijayanagara, and Belagavi in north Karnataka.