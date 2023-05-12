Karnataka polls: No alliance, Congress planning to reach out to JD(S) candidates

With seven out of ten exit polls predicting a fractured mandate for Karnataka, all eyes are on the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] led by HD Deve Gowda, which could play the role of a kingmaker in ensuring who will form the next government. Highly placed sources in the Congress party feel that the JD(S) is already under pressure and may enter into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

For the second day, top Congress leaders went into a huddle ahead of the crucial Karnataka election results scheduled on May 13. Sources in the Congress say that the leaders were planning to hold talks with individual JD(S) candidates rather than the party leadership. “At the moment, we are not planning to hold talks with the JD(S) leadership as they have not made their conditions public,” the source added.

Congress sources also say some of their party leaders are already in touch with JD(S) and BJP candidates. This comes at a time when JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy told the media that he is ready to align with any party ready to fulfil his conditions. Most exit polls have projected a decline in JD(S) seats, and the party has rejected the exit polls' predictions.

The JD(S) has fielded 207 candidates in the Karnataka elections and has also given tickets to at least 28 candidates who defected from Congress and the BJP.

Sources in JD(S) said that the exit poll numbers were understated, though they admitted that JD(S) candidates could lose by small margins and it was difficult to calculate. “We are estimating that we might win 45 to 48 seats. Some of our candidates might win or lose by very small margins, and it is difficult to sense an outcome now about such seats,” they said.

The JD(S) had to face severe embarrassment this morning when Tanveer Ahmed, known as the party’s national spokesperson, said that the party had already decided which party they would ally with to form a coalition. JD(S) president CM Ibrahim had to clarify that Tanveer was not a spokesperson or even with the party. He said they would wait for the poll results before making a decision. He also said that he was confident JD(S) winners could not be persuaded to leave the party.

The JD(S), which has calculated Congress seat prospects at not exceeding 105 seats, is in a wait-and-watch mode. The party maintains neither BJP nor Congress has sent feelers so far. While HD Kumaraswamy is likely to consider both BJP and Congress for a coalition in case of a hung Assembly, the party supremo Deve Gowda is said to be leaning towards supporting the Congress.