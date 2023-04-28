Karnataka polls: Actor Shiva Rajkumar to campaign for Congress

The actor’s wife Geetha joined the Congress on Friday and will campaign for her brother, Madhu Bangarappa.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar announced he would campaign for the Congress in Karnataka after his wife Geetha Shiva Rajkumar joined the party on Friday, April 28. Shiva Rajkumar, son of the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, said he would support his wife and campaign for Congress candidates. Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geetha will be campaigning for her brother, Madhu Bangarappa. He is contesting from the Soraba constituency in Shivamogga district on a Congress ticket.

Speaking to reporters, Shiva Rajkumar said he was happy his wife was joining the Congress party. "Geetha has taken a decision seeking a new change. I always support the decisions taken by my wife. We will take part in campaigning from Saturday for Madhu Bangarappa, but I have to figure out based on my film schedule," he said.

"Her father was in politics and I need not teach her politics. She is involved in social work and skill training for children," he said.

Joining the party on Friday, Geeta said, “I have joined the historic Congress party. The party where our father was. I am committed to the Congress party and will campaign on behalf of my brother." Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar said, “Geeta Shiva Rajkumar came to Congress from Rahul Gandhi's efforts and admiration for him. I am proud that Geeta is my leader Bangarappa's daughter. We are happy that Rajkumar's daughter-in-law, Shiva Rajkumar's wife has come to our party.”

Madhu Bangarappa is contesting against his brother Kumar Bangarappa, a sitting MLA from the BJP, in the Soraba constituency. They are the sons of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa. This is Geeta's second stint in politics. She contested against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 on a Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) ticket and lost the election by a huge margin.

The Congress party has now got a star campaigner in Shiva Rajkumar. He will also campaign for Bheemanna Naika of Congress, who is contesting from the Sirsi seat. The BJP has found support from Kannada actors Darshan and Sudeep, who are campaigning for the party.

With inputs from IANS