Karnataka permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway

The Karnataka Excise Department has given permission for fresh brewing or production of beer and to sell it in microbreweries as takeaways. The decision comes after the lockdown restrictions were eased in the state.

"Permission is hereby accorded to microbreweries for fresh brewing/production and sale of beer as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30-06-2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Excise Commissioner, in a letter dated June 1 to Deputy Excise Commissioners of all districts, said.

The opening and closing hours of the microbreweries shall be from 9 am to 9 pm, it said, adding that all other conditions as laid down will remain unaltered.

Earlier, in a letter dated May 12, the Excise Commissioner had "conditionally" granted permission for microbreweries to sell their beer stock as takeaway on an experimental basis for the period from May 14 to June 30 or until exhaustion of existing beer stock, whichever is earlier.

It had called for measures like physical distancing, cleanliness, usage of masks and sanitisers, among others, and had said that microbreweries situated in containment zones are not allowed to function.

Earlier on May 4, Karnataka allowed liquor stores to be opened for the first time since the start of the lockdown period, prompting long queues for alcohol in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

The Excise Department reported that during the month of May, it had collected revenue of Rs 1387.20 crore, a drop in figures for the state compared to the last financial year.