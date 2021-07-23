Karnataka panel suggests schools can reopen in August, lower primary first

The committee recommended that schools with a lower number of children can start with full strength, while those with a high number of students have to arrange classes in batches.

An expert panel appointed by the Karnataka government has suggested that physical classes can be resumed from August 2, beginning with lower primary classes first. The committee members, appointed by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education headed by Minister S Suresh Kumar, in their recommendations, have also highlighted that while schools with a lower number of children can start with full strength, those with high number of students have to arrange classes in batches, The Hindu reported. Another recommendation stated that midday meal programmes given at government schools should be restarted. The Indian Express also reported that the committee, comprising health department officials, pediatricians, educationalists, private school managements and representatives of parentsâ€™ associations, have sought physical classes from the first week of August. The expert panel also includes the Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction

However, in contrast, Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that the government is looking to prioritise opening up high schools and PU classes. A final decision will be taken after the committee submits its report by Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, one committee member said that they have suggested that classes for Class 1-3 be opened in the morning while those for Class 4-5 be held in the afternoon. The recommendations have said that classes should take place for six days a week and a minimum duration of three hours. The experts have opined that face-to-face interaction was the best mode of learning. Further, experts have sought special grants for sanitation and asked for awareness programs for COVID-approrpiate-behaviour among children.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also announced that all teaching and non-teaching staff of state-run, aided and private schools across Karnataka would be vaccinated on a priority basis ahead of resuming classes. "As schools have to be re-opened sooner and students cannot rely on online classes for long, all teachers and other staff of schools will be vaccinated on priority across the state for the safety of students," Dr Sudhakar told reporters.