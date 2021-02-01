Karnataka panel calls for suspension of ministers involved in Council ruckus

Condemning the behaviour of the two senior Ministers, the committee said that it is improper for them to hold any government post.

The three-member House Committee, headed by Marithibbe Gowda, in its interim report has identified Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Minor Irrigation Minister J.C. Madhuswamy as the main instigators behind the mayhem in the Legislative Council on December 15, 2020; suggested their suspension. They recommended barring several members from different parties from participating in House proceedings for a period ranging from one to two sessions.

Condemning the behaviour of the two senior Ministers, the committee, in their report that was tabled in the House on Friday, said that it is improper for them to hold any government post. The report is in reference to the incident where the ruling party, in a bid to oust Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty, made former deputy chairperson late Dharme Gowda occupy Shetty’s seat, leading to the commotion in Karnataka Legislative Council.

The committee implicated another Minister, Kota Srinivas Poojary, for two legislative sessions after alleging that Poojary had incited Arun Shahapur. Janata Dal (S) leaders Basavaraj Horatti, Srikante Gowda and Govindaraj were also held responsible for inciting the ruckus.

Newly-elected Deputy Chairman of the Council, M.K. Pranesh, has also been blamed for closing the door through which the Chairman enters the Council hall. The panel suggested barring him for two sessions terming the act as “unparliamentary behaviour”.

Congress members, including M. Narayanaswamy, Nazeer Ahmed, Srinivas V. Mane, and Prakash K. Rathod were blamed for dragging S.L. Dharme Gowda and kicking the door that had been closed by ruling party members. Congress member Chandrashekar B. Patil, who sat on the chair during the incident, has been suggested to be barred for one session.

After watching visuals of the event and hearing the accounts from those present, the committee sought an inquiry by a retired High Court judge against Legislative Council Secretary K.R. Mahalakshmi. According to the committee, Mahalakshmi failed to discharge her duties; will be kept out of her duties until the final decision arrives.

Pratapchandra Shetty had formed a five-member committee to go into the unprecedented chaos in the Upper House. However, the two BJP members — A.H. Vishwanath and S.V. Sankanur — withdrew.

Report cites the Additional Law Secretary has termed the committee legally set up by the Chairman using residuary powers under Rule 342 when BJP legislators questioned the legal sanctity of the panel after the report was submitted.