Karnataka officer whose survey debunked forced conversion claims gets transferred

"I have not received any new posting yet,” Hosadurga Tehsildar told TNM

news Controversy

The government official who carried out a probe on forced conversions and whose report questioned the validity of the Karnataka government's claims of 'mass conversions' was transferred from his post on Thursday. Y Thippeswamy, the Tehsildar of Hosadurga Taluk, got his transfer order on December 15 evening.

"I have not received any new posting yet. I just received my order copy transferring me out of Hosadurga," Thippeswamy told TNM. "I have been in this post for just over two years. I had not asked for a transfer, this was a decision taken by them(the government). There was no reason given for the transfer,” he added.

Thippeswamy ordered the survey on October 4 after Goolihatti Shekar, the BJP MLA from the same constituency, alleged that his mother was forcefully converted to Christianity. Goolihatti Shekhar had cried in the assembly a few months ago and it was following this that the discussion around an anti-conversion law intensified. The report stated that the believers of Christianity who attended prayers in five churches in the taluk had done so voluntarily and that no one had been coerced. The Tehsildar further made a visit to two areas to verify social media reports of alleged forced conversions. His report noted that eight people who had converted to Christianity reconverted to their original religion. It added that nobody complained of being forced to convert.

This survey had come as a huge embarrassment for the government that is all set to introduce an anti-conversion law in the assembly. The law will aim to not only deal with 'forced' conversions, but will also introduce a long process for someone who wishes to convert to another religion. Similar laws in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat also impose several restrictions on inter religious marriages in which one person converts and allows any family member to file a complaint.

TNM had reported on the survey report on December 15th evening. We had accessed the complete report and stated in detail what the Tehsildar's findings were.

