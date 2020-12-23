Karnataka night curfew from Dec 24: NYE at bars and restos, interstate travel allowed

The night curfew will be in place between 11 pm to 5 am from December 24, 2020, until January 2, 2021.

news COVID-19

The night curfew, which was earlier announced by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday morning as a precaution the spread of COVID-19, will be implemented starting December 24. The same has been clarified by an order passed by Chief Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar.

The night curfew will be implemented between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am starting 24 December until January 2, 2021(till 5.00 am on January 2, 2021) the order said. This is contrary to the earlier announcement made by the Chief Minister which said the night curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 6 am. In a major exemption, midnight Christmas mass on December 24 night will be permitted following earlier guidelines.

Here is what is allowed and what is not during the night curfew:

Movement of long-distance night buses, train services and air services will be permitted according to the order. For this, to-and-fro movement of taxis and auto will be permitted for dropping pickup of people to/from bus stops, railway stations or airports. The movement for the same will be allowed on displaying valid tickets, the order said.

The order said that movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities. However, there will be no restriction on movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.

Further, all industries/companies/ organizations which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate with 50% staff. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organization or Institution.

The same order said that industries or factories which requires 24x7 operations will also be allowed to operate without any restrictions.

The order also stated that celebration of Christmas and New Year festivities shall be as per the guidelines issued on December 17, when the state had barred DJ parties in nightclubs but said that pubs and bars can remain open. It had also mentioned that COVID-19 safety measures will be strictly enforced during Christmas and New Yearâ€™s Eve in the city.