Karnataka mulls going the UP way: To make protesters pay for damage to public property

CAA

The Karnataka government is looking to emulate the Uttar Pradesh government, asking alleged protesters to pay for the damage inflicted on public properties in Mangaluru during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests on December 19. Police opened fire during the protests leading to the deaths of two people.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Thursday that if protesters cause damage to public property, the government will consider enacting legislation to seize the properties of those involved in such activities.

Several ministers and BJP leaders have urged Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to follow the steps laid out by his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Deccan Herald reported.

The state government in Uttar Pradesh issued notices to protesters, caught in pictures and videos, for damage to public property caused during violent protests against the CAA. The state government asked protesters to pay over Rs 50 lakh to avoid attachment of their properties.

Tourism Minister CT Ravi suggested that the protesters who caused damage to public property should be booked for rioting under the Goonda Act, a law enacted with the intention of curbing organized crime, Times of India reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Thursday announced compensation of Rs 7 lakh each for the families of victims of the police firing in Mangaluru. Speaking in Kolkata, she urged students to continue their protest for their democratic rights. She said that students are being threatened and asked them to be together and be united.

"Look at the Karnataka Chief Minister. He announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two who were shot dead. But now he has backtracked claiming that those who died are criminals", Mamata Bamnerjee said.

Mamata’s announcement comes after Chief Minister Yediyurappa announced that the families of the victims will not receive the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh if they are found guilty of spreading violence.

The victims of the police firing in Mangaluru – Abdul Jaleel and Nausheen – were booked for rioting at the Mangaluru North (Bunder) police station.

Abdul and Nausheen’s families have protested their innocence. Mohammed Nazeer, a relative of Abdul said that the latter was looking to shift his children to a different house when he was shot by police firing. Abdul was hit in the eye by a bullet. Rizwan, a close friend of Nausheen, said that he was returning from work when he was shot.