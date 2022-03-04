Karnataka mulls online classes for medical students evacuated from Ukraine

The matter will be discussed in detail with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with other issues concerning the student community, Education Department officials said.

The Karnataka Education department is contemplating to organise online classes for those students who have or will return to the state from war-torn Ukraine. Department officials are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard. Dr PG Girish, Director of Medical Education Department, said on Thursday, February 3 that the state government is contemplating to organise online classes temporarily for Karnataka students studying MBBS in Ukraine. The classes will be held temporarily until things get better in Ukraine, he said.

“It is difficult to provide offline education to those students in the present circumstances. Here the seats have been allotted to those who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). But there is a possibility that temporary online classes could be arranged for those who have come back to India,” he said. He added that while it would be difficult to grant permanent admissions in Indian medical colleges to those coming from Ukraine, it is possible to hold temporary online classes with slight changes in the syllabus.

The matter will be discussed in detail with the Chief Minister along with other issues concerning the student community, he said. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has said that if the party is voted to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, it will bring in legislation to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) in the state. “Isn’t the NEET unfair on children from poor or middle-class families? Does the government not see that parents must bleed themselves dry to shell out lakhs and lakhs of rupees for tuition classes?” Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets against the NEET.

