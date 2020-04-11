Karnataka MLA Masala Jayaram holds birthday bash amidst lockdown

According to reports BJP MLA Masala Jayaram held invited around 100 people and served them biryani.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

At a time when people are confined to their houses to flatten the curve of the coronavirus in the country, Karnataka MLA Masala Jayaram held a grand birthday party, flouting all social distancing norms, in his constituency in Tumakuru district on Friday. The MLA invited people from his constituency, Turuvekere, to come and join in his birthday celebrations.

According to reports, the sitting BJP MLA served biriyani and cake for the guests who attended his birthday bash. Around 100 people reportedly gathered to celebrate the birthday party.

Visuals from the event show Masala Jayaram was dressed for the occasion wearing a Mysuru pete and wrapped in a purple shawl, wearing white latex gloves. He cut a chocolate cake under a shamiana while others stood around the table, cheering and taking photographs. In visuals, people could be seen standing close to each other, taking photographs and feeding the MLA cake.

Ironically, he gave a speech about how important it is to beat coronavirus, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Afterwards, locals thronged the building where food was being served. Social distancing norms were not followed, and in visuals, people could not be seen using gloves or masks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus in the country up to April 14. All social gatherings have been banned to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Masala Jayaramâ€™s name is due to the company he runs â€” Teju Masala, a company which sells masala powders.







