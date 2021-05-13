Karnataka ministers to donate one years' salary for COVID-19 relief fund

A circular was issued on May 11, after CM Yediyurappa had advised ministers to donate their salaries at a high level meeting on April 29.

Amid a raging wave of coronavirus infections being reported across Karnataka, the Karnataka government has directed all ministers in the state Cabinet to donate one year's salary to COVID-19 relief funds. The circular from the Governor's office, dated May 11, comes after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had appealed to ministers to do the same at a high level meeting held on April 29 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka.

Karnataka is currently under a complete lockdown until May 24. A partial weekend lockdown was previously announced from April 26 to May 12 in the state, with places like malls and theatres shut. Public transport was allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and movement of private vehicles was allowed. However, on May 6, the lockdown period was extended with more strict measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It was announced that public transportation could only be used for essential workers and those travelling to get vaccinated. Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals are prohibited. However, restaurants and eateries are allowed to operate their kitchens for home delivery and take-out purposes only. The use of vehicles by persons for taking takeaway/deliveries is not allowed, as they are permitted to carry out this activity only by walk.

Movement of private vehicles has also been suspended, except for travelling for vaccination and emergency purposes.

On Wednesday, April 12, Karnataka reported 39,998 new COVID-19 cases, as per the state bulletin. Out of these, 16,286 cases were from Bengaluru alone. The city is under a complete lockdown until May 24, in light of the massive surge in cases that were being reported since April. With the lockdown in place, shops are open only between 6 am and 10 am, and the use of private vehicles has been severely restricted except for vaccination or emergency purposes. E-commerce facilities will also only ply essential items during this period.