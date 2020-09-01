Karnataka Minister Shashikala Jolle tests positive for coronavirus

The Women and Child Development Minister said she will remain under home isolation.

Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle on Monday said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home quarantine. "I have been confirmed COVID positive. On the advice of the doctors I'm under 14 days home quarantine. I request all those who had come in my contact to get tested and quarantine themselves (sic)," Jolle tweeted. She said her health condition was currently stable and with love and wishes from everyone, would soon get back to serve the people.

Jolle is the sixth minister in the Yediyurappa government to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier this month, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister CT Ravi, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.

On Sunday, Karnataka BJP state president, Nalinkumar Kateel, had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Kateel who is also the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said he has been hospitalised following the advice of doctors even though he is asymptomatic. He said that he was confident of returning to public life at the earliest.

Incidentally on Monday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was discharged from the hospital a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. DK Shivakumar was receiving treatment in Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar.

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for the virus and was admitted in the same private hospital in Bengaluru as the CM and recovered within two weeks.

Incidentally Karnataka on Monday reported 6,495 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,42,423 and death toll to 5,702.