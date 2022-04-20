Karnataka Minister says Lingayat seer made 30% bribe allegation out of jealousy

Karnataka Public Works Department Minister CC Patil said the seer should come forward and reveal who asked him for a bribe and whether a bribe was paid.

news Controversy

Karnataka Public Works Department Minister CC Patil has lashed out at Lingayat seer Dingaleshwara Swami, who had alleged that government officials demanded 30% cut for grants to mutts. Dismissing the seer’s claims, Minister Patil alleged that the seer is facing three criminal cases and that he made the allegations as he was upset that another mutt got the government’s grant. “The swamiji made this allegation as he was envious of allocation of Rs 202 crore to Gadag’s Tontadarya Math,” the minister said, speaking to the media.

The minister also launched a personal attack on the seer, alleging that he “resorted to goondaism” to become the successor to the Moorusavira mutt in Hubbali. He added that the swami should come forward and reveal who asked him for a bribe and whether a bribe was paid. He also said that the seer’s remarks have ‘damaged the dignity’ of the mutt.

Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur Mutt in Shirahatti taluk had said that mutts (monasteries) are equally affected due to rampant corruption prevailing in Karnataka as they too pay a commission of 30 per cent to get the sanctioned grants released for them. After his remark, Siddalinga Swamiji of Andola Mutt alleged that corruption and 30 per cent commission arrangement have been present in Karnataka since the days of the Congress rule when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister.

Reacting to the statements, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government considers the seer's allegations "very seriously." The accusation comes close on the heels of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa resigning from his ministerial position on Saturday after a contractor allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room in Udupi on April 12.

The contractor, in a purported WhatsApp message, had charged that he was compelled to take the extreme step because he was unable to meet Eshwarappa's demand of 40% cut in a public work taken up in Hindalga village of Belagavi district in 2021.