Karnataka Minister MB Patil proposes helpline to check hate crimes

Minister MB Patilâ€™s proposal for a helpline to curb hate crimes in Karnataka came after the BJPâ€™s call to launch another helpline for party workers to seek legal assistance in case of attacks backed by the Congress government

In a move to promote peace and curb hate crimes, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil has proposed the setting up of a helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka.' This suggestion serves as a response to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plan to launch a helpline for their party workers to seek legal assistance in the event of attacks by the Congress government. Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Patil emphasised the need for the new helpline. He emphasised its purpose of ensuring that no hatred is spread in Karnataka while actively monitoring and addressing any incidents of such nature.

Patil also added that the government's sole agenda is centred around development, progress, and safeguarding the reputation of Brand Karnataka.

The proposal for 'Peaceful Karnataka' helpline comes after BJP Yuva Morcha national president, Tejasvi Surya, announced the BJP's intention to launch a helpline to assist party workers who face potential false cases lodged against them by the Congress government.