Karnataka minister JC Madhuswamy caught on video verbally abusing woman in Kolar

The Karnataka Law minister had gone to inspect a lake in Kolar district when the woman confronted him over encroachments around the lake.

Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy has come under fierce criticism after a video of him verbally abusing a woman in Kolar went viral on social media. According to media reports, the Minister had gone to inspect a lake in Kolar and the woman came up to him alleging encroachment around the lake.

In the viral video, the minister is heard saying, “Aye, muccho bayi rascal (Aye, shut your mouth, rascal)” to the woman. The woman was asking the minister to clear the encroachments around the lake when the minister apparently lost his cool, the Kannada media reported.

The minister was also seen wagging his finger at the woman in the video. His security detail also tries to convince her to stop speaking. Then, a police officer is seen pushing the woman away and shouting at her, while she was presenting the demands of the locals.

Local residents have alleged that elected representatives have not been available to the public during the lockdown, and hence, they tried to use this opportunity to speak to their minister. As soon as the incident took place, the local farmers gheraoed him and questioned him for using the abusive language.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has targeted the BS Yediyurappa-led government over the video and has asked the government to drop JC Madhuswamy from the cabinet, the Hindu reported. Siddaramaiah has also reportedly demanded that the minister issue an apology to the woman for his behaviour.

Several social media users have also criticised the minister for this incident.

@JCMBJP should be sacked immediately, to keep the face of @BSYBJP as a farmer. — Dharwad East Assembly Congress (@INCHubDwdEast) May 20, 2020

This is a BJP Minister from Karnataka.

Today, when a woman questioned BJP's policies, this minister chose to call her a 'Rascal' & remind her that he was a 'Bad man'.



Why abuse if you can't answer?



Does BJP think women can abused for speaking up?



CM @BSYBJP must answer. pic.twitter.com/LwBwoerFn6 — Prajwal Kuttappa (@PrajwalKuttappa) May 20, 2020

Sheer arrogance shown by @BJP4Karnataka minister Madhuswamy. Man handling a farmer women by police is not acceptable.



This is how Karnataka government treats their people! Shame!! — Pavan Annayya Shetty (@shettypavan123) May 20, 2020

This is not the first time that JC Madhuswamy, who is Karnataka’s Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minister for Minor Irrigation, and the Member of Legislative Assembly for Chikkanayakanahalli, has invited public ire for his actions.

In November last year, the hashtag #removefromcabinetjcmadhuswamy had trended on Twitter and many demanded his resignation after he was held responsible for the decision to rename a circle in his constituency. The circle was named ‘Kanakadasa’ and Madhuswamy allegedly wanted to drop the name. He was then accused of being casteist, as Kanakadasa is an important figure for Kurubas in area.