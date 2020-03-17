Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa, wife escape unhurt after fire at his official residence

Officials told TNM said that the short-circuit occurred when the air conditioner was switched on in the house.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa escaped a major fire at his official government residence in Kumara Park South in Bengaluru.

Officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department attributed the fire that started in Eshwarappa's bedroom to a short-circuit. "By the time we reached, the fire had destroyed furniture, wardrobe and other items in the bedroom but it did not spread to other parts of the house. Eshwarappa was safely evacuated from the area. The cause of the fire appears to be a short-circuit in the AC," a fire department official told TNM.

The official told TNM that the incident took place when the air conditioner was switched on in the house on Monday night around 10 pm. The wardrobe and furniture in parts of the bungalow were damaged in the fire while one room was completely destroyed.

The fire started in the bedroom of the bungalow when Eshwarappa switched on the AC. He, and his wife, ran out of the house immediately when the fire began. Eshwarappa informed his son-in-law Santhosh about the fire who called the fire and emergency services. One fire engine from the High Grounds fire station reached the bungalow at 10:40 pm. Fire department officials safely evacuated Eshwarappa and his wife before dousing the fire.

However, by the time the fire officials reached the house, the bedroom was gutted along with the mattress, AC, wardrobe and sofa.

Eshwarappa and his wife escaped the fire unhurt and are currently recuperating from the incident. Eshwarappa is a senior BJP leader and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in the current Karnataka cabinet.