Karnataka Minister CT Ravi warns of ‘Godhra-like’ situation if majority loses patience

Politics

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are being held across India, politicians have been making irresponsible and inflammatory statements. The latest is Karnataka BJP Minister for Tourism, CT Ravi who has issued a warning to Congress' UT Khader, stating that “the majority’s patience must not be tested”. A video of the minister’s inflammatory statement went viral on Friday.

Most intimidating provocative threat issued by CT Ravi.



The police must immediately book a case against him and take him into preventive custody.



Holding a constitutional post he has no business to speak like this. pic.twitter.com/xTs52bl64y — ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) December 20, 2019

On December 18, legislator from Ullal in Mangaluru, UT Khader had sent a warning to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that “Karnataka would burn” if the CAA was implemented in the state.

“I am giving our state’s Chief Minister some advice and a warning. If Citizenship Amendment Act is implemented in Karnataka, then the day will come when Karnataka will burn,” UT Khader had said, a statement that was slammed by many.

On December 19, protests were held in Mangaluru and Bengaluru city even after the police had imposed section 144 (curtailing right to assemble in public places). Protesters raised slogans against CAA and national Register of Citizens outside the Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowds in Mangaluru. There were also gunshots fired in the air. Two people died due to bullet injuries according to hospital sources. Curfews have been imposed in several parts of Mangaluru and amidst the tension in the region, BJP Minister for Tourism, CT Ravi issued a warning to UT Khader, stating that “the majority’s patience must not be tested”. A video of the Minister’s inflammatory statement went viral on Friday.

Minister Ravi further stated that the ‘majority’ (referring to religious majority) has been maintaining peace and that their patience must not be tested. “Our patience is not a weakness. Even we are watching you set fire. We are watching the loss to public property and our patience is not a weakness,” he said.