Karnataka Minister caught on camera slapping a woman, she denies it

The alleged incident took place on Saturday, October 22, at a public event to distribute land title deeds in Hangala village in Gundlupet taluk.

A video of V Somanna, Karnataka's Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, slapping a woman in Gundlupet taluk's Hangala village is being widely shared on social media platforms. The incident took place on Saturday, October 22 at a public event to distribute land title deeds in Hangala village in Gundlupet taluk.

The Hangala gram panchayat had organised the programme to distribute title deeds to 173 beneficiaries under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act on October 22. The woman, Kempamma, arrived at the location and alleged that the beneficiary selection process was rigged. She said that those who already possess sites had been selected again as per the directions of Congress leader Nanjappa, according to a report in Indian Express. Visuals show Somanna slapping the woman as she goes close to the minister and the police can be seen dragging her away.

After the video went viral, Kempamma addressed the media and denied being slapped by the minister. She said, “I asked him to help me. I said I am poor and even I need land. I fell on his knees seeking his help.” Despite the visuals of the minister slapping her, Kempamma went on to deny the incident and said the minister had helped her.

“The minister consoled me and provided me with help. Many people are spreading false accusations about Somanna slapping me. He didn’t do anything like that. In fact, he provided me with land and Rs 4,000 as help. My kids and I will put a photo of him in our house and worship him,” she said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh flayed V Sommanna and demanded that he be sacked. "What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!" wrote Jairam Ramesh on Twitter

What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately! https://t.co/doPz27D0aH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2022

Earlier in September, Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali had threatened a woman activist in public. Ruth Sagay Mary, who also works for the Congress party, had tried to meet Limbavali during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Whitefield. Limbavali attempted to snatch the petition from her and when Ruth asked him to listen to her woes, he rebuked and threatened her. In a video that went viral, he can be heard saying that he will send her to prison.