Karnataka Minister calls for strict clampdown on cow vigilantism

The BJP shared just a portion of the minister’s speech and accused him of promoting illegal cow slaughter and pressuring police officials to target those opposing it.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge, on June 22 addressed law enforcement officials, urging them to strictly enforce laws pertaining to cow vigilantism and livestock transportation in Kalaburagi district. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared just a portion of the minister’s speech and accused him of promoting illegal cow slaughter and pressuring police officials to target those opposing it.

Speaking ahead of the Bakrid festival, Priyank Kharge was addressing police officials of the district. He said, "All PSIs and DSPs, please listen. People who engage in cow vigilantism, claiming association with various groups, are often unaware of the challenges faced by farmers. If anyone takes the law into their own hands, claiming allegiance to a particular group, they should be apprehended and prosecuted. The law is clear."

Priyank also called for an end to unwarranted harassment during the transportation of livestock. He stated, "All transportation of livestock, whether within city limits or in rural areas, should not face harassment if they possess the required permissions and documents. There have been instances where individuals falsely claim authority and unlawfully confiscate animals from farmers. I urge you to act in accordance with the law."

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, enacted in 2021, has empowered Hindutva activists to target cattle transporters, posing risk to even the legitimate transportation of cattle.

The minister attributed the recent rise in harassment during livestock transportation to the previous BJP government and expressed his determination to address the issue promptly. He said that strict action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands and reiterated the importance of following legal procedures.

Priyank’s statements come amidst a backdrop of concern regarding activities of cow vigilante groups and their impact on farmers and livestock transporters. While acknowledging the need to combat the illegal smuggling of cattle, the minister emphasized the significance of distinguishing between genuine offenders and those who possess valid permits. “Last time in Gulbarga, these cow vigilantes visited homes, they picked up animals. If anybody takes the law into their own hands, there should be strict action taken against them. If anybody is illegally smuggling the animals, be it livestock or any other animals, put them behind bars. There is no denying it. But even after having all permissions if someone else is harassing, You ask them- who are they to ask?” the minister said.

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a clip of Priyank saying, “People who do cow vigilantism, saying we are from this dala (organisation), that dala. They don't know how much the farmers are struggling. If anybody wearing a shawl representing certain groups take law into their own hands, kick them, and put them behind bars.”

BJP said, “Article 48 of the Indian Constitution clearly prohibits the slaughter of animals, particularly in public spaces. However, @PriyankKharge is abusing his power by not only promoting illegal cow slaughter but also pressuring police officials to arrest anyone who opposes it. The self-proclaimed Constitution expert @siddaramaiah should explain whether this violates Baba Saheb’s Indian Constitution or not. If not, both needs to be educated on the Indian Constitution.”

