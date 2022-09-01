Karnataka Minister booked after Dalit man alleges he threatened to ‘burn him alive’

According to D Polappa's complaint, Anand Singh, his three associates, and 25 other people showed up at his home on August 30 and threatened to evict him and “burn him alive”.

The police in Karnataka have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Anand Singh, Karnataka Minister of Tourism, Environment and Ecology and MLA from Vijayanagara, for reportedly threatening a family over a property dispute. The police officials said that the FIR was registered against the Minister and three other people following a complaint by a Dalit man, D Polappa. Anand Singh has been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act, and Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Polappa's complaint, Anand Singh, his three associates, and 25 other people showed up at his home on August 30 at 1.45 PM and threatened to burn him alive as well as evict him. Before filing a complaint, Polappa and his family members attempted to immolate themselves on August 30, in front of the Superintendent of Police's office, to protest inaction against the minister. However, the police intervened and hurried them to the hospital.

In the complaint, Polappa alleged that he was being continuously harassed and threatened by Minister Anand Singh and his associates. Polappa said, "I had released the necessary documents during the press conference to explain how Anand Singh had encroached on the government-owned canal area. Along with the documentation, I also filed a complaint with the relevant government agency. After a few days, MK Hunumantappa and Anand Singh came to my residence and threatened me. He additionally pushed me to convene a press conference and deny the accusations. Three months ago, he came back to my house and threatened me once more,"

“The minister and his associates came to my house and threatened me to take back my encroachment complaint against Anand Singh,” Polappa said. He also alleged that Anand Singh threatened to kill him if he didn’t retract the former complaint.

Talking to the media, Anand Singh said, “I haven’t abused my power and I don’t know what community he (Polappa) belongs to. I have seen him twice before at the office. Let the department investigate and take necessary steps.”

The Congress has demanded action against the minister, and has asked why the government had not taken Anand Singh to court for encroaching on government property to construct his house. They called for Anand Singh’s dismissal from the Council of Ministers, an investigation into the claims, and security for the person who spoke out against the intrusion.