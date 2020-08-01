Karnataka Minister BC Patil, five staff members test positive for coronavirus

BC Patil recently visited Haveri and Koppal in Karnataka.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Five staff members who travelled with him to Koppal recently also tested positive for the virus.

"The report has confirmed me to be corona positive. I am in home quarantine at my residence in Bengaluru," BC Patil said in a social media post.

He said that he will be quarantined in his residence. "Five staff members who accompanied me during a recent visit to Koppal district were reported to be coronavirus positive," he said.

"The primary and secondary contacts who met me in Koppal should get tested immediately if they observe they have symptoms of COVID-19," he added.

BC Patil also recently visited Hirekerur in Haveri district of Karnataka.

Karnataka reported 5483 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to over 72,000. Over 36,000 tests were conducted in the state on Friday including 22,164 rapid antigen tests and 14,722 RT-PCR tests.

Bengaluru reported 37618 active COVID-19 cases on Friday after 2220 new cases were recorded. The state capital has reported a sustained spike in COVID-19 cases since July 1. The city was under a lockdown for a week from July 14 to 22.

2314 people have died in the state after being infected with the virus while over 49,000 people have made a full recovery.

A slew of politicians have tested positive for the coronavirus including Mangaluru North MLA Bharat Shetty and Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur and BJP MLC MK Pranesh from Chikkamagaluru.

Several politicians in the state told TNM that they are limiting their interactions with the public and are addressing grievances through phone calls.

Opposition politicians in Karnataka have held several protests where no physical distancing was observed while even ministers in the ruling BJP have taken part in public events without wearing masks.

