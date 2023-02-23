Karnataka Manipal University suspends 42 students for drug usage and peddling

The suspension will last for a month during which students will not be allowed to take part in academics.

news Narcotics

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Udupi district has suspended 42 students in connection with consumption and peddling of drugs, Udupi Police said. The action was taken after the Udupi police informed the institute of the cases that have taken place since September 2022.

The suspension will last for a month during which students will not be allowed to take part in academics. “The students who have been accused of consumption will not be allowed to attend classes, but they can remain on campus. However, during our investigation we found some students were peddling as well and stricter action will be taken against them,” said Udupi Superintendent of Police, Hakay Akshay Machhindra.

“These students have been investigated internally as per MAHE's zero tolerance policy against substance abuse and are suspended from MAHE till the completion of the internal investigation,” a statement by the university said. The statement has also said that the students have been referred to MAHE’s student counsellors “to lead a normal life like others.”