Chaitra had gone to the washroom after the judge’s counselling along with her two-year-old daughter when her husband Shivakumar followed her and allegedly slit her throat.

A man killed his estranged wife at a family court in Karnataka’s Hassan on Saturday, August 13, by allegedly slitting her throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also gone. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Hassan Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar told reporters. "After one hour of counselling, Chaitra went to the washroom, where her husband Shivakumar slit her neck with a knife,” Shankar said.

“Our staff rushed her in an ambulance to the hospital by putting her on artificial respiration. When brought to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Both her arteries were cut and the throat was cut open," he added. Shivakumar was overpowered by the people and the police present at the location and was later taken into custody. "We have registered a case of murder against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for further legal proceedings. We will also investigate how he brought the knife inside the court and how he planned it," the officer said.

According to The Hindu, Chaitra had been working in a garment firm in Bengaluru while Shivakumar is a truck driver. They got married five years ago and have two children, according to The New Indian Express. Chaitra’s relative told The Hindu that Shivakumar often harassed and assaulted Chaitra in the past. On Saturday, the couple was at the court to take part in the Lok Adalat in response to a divorce petition.

Chaitra reportedly went to the washroom along with her two-year-old daughter when Shivakumar followed her and allegedly slit her throat. Chaitra was declared brought dead to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. According to the SP, in the past, an FIR of domestic violence was registered against Shivakumar and in that connection, counselling was arranged for the husband and wife to live amicably.

