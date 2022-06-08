Karnataka man kills minor daughter over her relationship with Dalit man

The father strangled and murdered his daughter and dumped her body in one of the farmlands in the Dalit man’s village, police said.

news Crime

In a brutal murder, a father killed his 17-year-old daughter over her relationship with a Dalit man. The incident took place in Mysuru’s Periyapatna taluk in Karnataka. The girl and her father hail from the Vokkaliga community. Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 7. Police said that the accused father strangled his daughter to death. On Tuesday, Suresh went to the police station and confessed to his crime.

Shalini belongs to the Vokkaliga community, considered upper caste in Karnataka, and was studying in 2nd year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit man from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in a relationship for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the man as the girl was a minor. The girl gave a statement against her parents at the police station. She told the police that she is in love with the man and refused to go with her parents. The police then sent her to a Government Girls' Home in Mysuru.

According to The Hindu, the girl’s parents brought her back home a fortnight ago and gave an undertaking to the Mysuru District Child Welfare Committee that they would not harm her. After returning home, she again told her parents that she still loves the man and would only marry him, which the parents tried to dissuade her from.

Police said that the father got furious and strangled her in the early hours of Tuesday, and dumped her body in one of the farmlands in the Dalit man's village. Further investigation into the matter is on. "Two accused have been arrested. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The girl was from the Vokkaliga community and the man is from the Dalit community,” Mysuru SP Chetan told India Today.

With IANS inputs