Karnataka man kidnaps woman in broad daylight for refusing marriage, caught on CCTV

While the police have rescued the woman, the accused escaped during the chase.

Shilpa* was walking down the road on Thursday with her friend on what seemed like a usual day. However, everything changed within a split second when a white Innova stopped beside her, a man stepped out, lifted Shilpa up and forced her into the car. Her horrified friend tried to stop them, even as Shilpa can be seen struggling as she is pushed into the car. However, the car sped away even before the gate through which she was forced in was closed.

This terrifying kidnapping happened in Kolar in Karnataka in broad daylight around 11.30 am and was caught on CCTV camera. Shilpa was kidnapped by a group of three men – Shivshankar, Balaji and Deepak. Shivshankar allegedly masterminded the crime because Shilpa had turned down his proposal for marriage.

The incident alarmed passers-by, who immediately alerted the police.

Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthik Reddy told TNM that the woman was kidnapped and then confined to a lodge in Tumakuru district where Shivshankar attempted to convince her to marry him. However, Shilpa managed to intimate her family members on Friday about her whereabouts.

Kolar police, in a joint operation with Tumakuru police, tracked down the kidnappers on Friday morning. Around 10 am, the police found that the kidnappers had abandoned their car and had taken off on foot close to Akkathangi kere which is near Hanumanthapura bridge in Tumakuru.

"Around 10 am, we tracked the kidnappers after we chased them on foot. While the woman was rescued and is being brought back to Kolar, the kidnappers escaped," Karthik Reddy said.

Shilpa returned to Kolar on Friday evening and was reunited with her family. Police officials said that they will continue their search for the accused persons.

*Not her real name