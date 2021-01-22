Karnataka man held for selling beef, first arrest under new anti-cattle law

Sikhandarsab Rajasab Behari, the accused was reportedly caught by the Yelagur police for selling beef in a private shed near a railway track.

news Law

The first arrest under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle since it came into effect on January 18 has been made in Vijayapura. A case has been registered against a 35-year-old man for allegedly selling beef illegally, confirmed Minister of Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chauhan. Sikhandarsab Rajasab Behari, the accused was reportedly caught by the Yelagur police department for selling beef in a private shed near a railway track.

A note from the minister’s office said that the Police Sub Inspector Renuka Jakanoor who led the investigation team, raided the shed where the accused was selling beef. Behari was allegedly caught red-handed while cutting and selling the meat in a private shed near the railway track. Prabhu Chauhan said that the police department took action after receiving the information of illegal sale. The minister, in his statement, lauded the rapid action of the police department regarding the case.

The rest of the animals reportedly were handed over to the Yelagur goshala. The first case in the state was registered in Vijayapura district, formerly called Bijapur after the implementation of the new law. The law was promulgated by the government on January 5.

Police officials had also arrested a man named Abhidali who was transporting 12-15 cattle in a Tata Eicher. The vehicle was going from Davangere to Mangaluru via Sringeri. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him after an officer found him transporting the cattle on the morning of January 8. As the new law was yet to be implemented, the FIR was registered under the old law.

The new anti-cattle slaughter law punishes the killing of all cattle (except buffalos over the age of 13) and offers protection to those “acting in good faith” to save them. Any individual caught selling or slaughtering cattle illicitly can face a jail term of up to seven years and (or) has to pay a fine up to Rs 10 lakhs.