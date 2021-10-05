Karnataka: Man attacks wife with knife in moving bus, arrested

The woman is currently admitted at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. Her condition is serious, though she is out of danger.

news Crime

A man attacked his wife with a knife, attempting to slit her throat in Belagavi districtâ€™s Hukkeri taluk in full public view. The crime took place on October 1 and has come to light now as videos have emerged of the woman lying in front of the footboard of a bus lying seemingly unconscious while a man is seen on the bus. A crowd is seen gathered around them in the vicinity. The survivor, Vandana, is currently admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS). Police, meanwhile, have arrested the accused Mahadeva Shankara Hattakara. He has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of Indian Arms Act 1959.

A police officer said the accused is in their custody and further investigation is on. According to police, Vandana is in serious condition, but out of danger, and her statement will be taken in the coming days.

According to the FIR registered by police, the accused Mahadeva attacked his wife Vandana suspecting she was involved in an extramarital relationship. On the afternoon of October 1, he attacked her on board a bus as she was returning from a nearby town. She suffered grievous injuries on her throat, head, right and left hands and some fingers. Police said that they were having conflicts regarding their marriage.

This incident comes after police in Bengaluru had arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in Health Layout near Annapoorneshwari Nagar in late September. Police had said that the man had killed his wife as he suspected her having a romantic relationship with their relative.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (2020) a total of 12,680 cases of violence against women were registered in Karnataka. Among them, 3,246 cases were cases of assault and 446 of sexual harassment.