Karnataka man allegedly beheads stepmom, surrenders with machete

Police say that Mahesh Gowda accused his step mother of usurping his father's property.

news Crime

A man from Karnataka's Anekal, located in the outskirts of Bengaluru, was arrested on Friday for allegedly beheading his stepmother. A machete-wielding man aged 29 walked into the Anekal police station with blood stains on his shirt on Friday morning. The startled policemen detained him immediately and began questioning him.

According to TOI, T Mahesh Gowda of Bidaraguppe village walked into the Anekal Police Station with a bloodied machete. His clothes were heavily stained with blood too.

Mahesh Gowda allegedly confessed to the police that he had killed his stepmother Narayanamma (60) over a property dispute. Police allegedly received calls from Mahesh Gowda's neighbours soon after he walked into the police station that Narayanamma had been murdered, Deccan Herald reported.

Anekal Police say that Mahesh Gowda and his stepmother were never on good terms as his father Tatappa, had allegedly left his mother and married Narayanamma. Mahesh's mother had left the home over 10 years ago after Narayanamma and Tatappa’s wedding.

Tatappa owns two acres of land near Jigani and a dispute began over property rights as Mahesh allegedly accused Narayanamma of usurping the property and getting it registered under her name.

"In his confession statement, Mahesh told us that he found out that Narayanamma was trying to sell the land, which he came to know a few weeks ago," the Anekal Police said.

Mahesh Gowda allegedly filed petitions with the tahsildar's office alleging that his stepmother had got the property rights by duping his father. "When revenue officials began probing, Narayanamma and Mahesh decided to settle the dispute among themselves. Mahesh has said in his statement that he asked Narayanamma to pay him Rs 5 lakh. Narayanamma allegedly tried to negotiate and offered him Rs 1 lakh and not more. An argument broke out. He took the machete in the kitchen and beheaded her at his house on Friday morning at around 7 am," the Anekal Police added.

Mahesh's clothes and the machete have been seized and processed for evidence. He was booked under section 302 (murder) and remanded to judicial custody.