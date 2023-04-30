Karnataka: Malleswaram voters get messages from MLA office with details of voter ID cards

Several voters took to Twitter to voice their worries about the issue and questioned how Narayan, who is also a state cabinet minister, obtained access to their phone numbers.

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, some voters in the Malleswaram constituency of Bengaluru were left stunned when they received WhatsApp messages from the office of their incumbent MLA, CN Ashwath Narayan. The messages included excerpts from their voter identity cards, causing concern over potential data breaches.

According to regulations, while candidates can access images of voters, they are not allowed access to other personal details provided in the voter ID cards. However, the messages sent from the Malleswaram MLA's office included personal details such as names, voter ID numbers, relatives’ names, and booth addresses.

Hello .@drashwathcn I received an sms with my voter details signed in your name. Can you please tell me how you have illegally obtained details connecting my voter id with my phone number? Can you please tell me how much money you have spent on this exercise? April 27, 2023

"Hello .@drashwathcn I received an sms with my voter details signed in your name. Can you please tell me how you have illegally obtained details connecting my voter id with my phone number? Can you please tell me how much money you have spent on this exercise?”, tweeted Venu Madhav Govindu, a voter from the Malleswaram constituency.

Another user Vinay Kumar tweeted saying: “How did @drashwathcn get electoral rolls in text format when everyone else gets images? How did he connect it with phone numbers @ECISVEEP ?”

On April 26, TNM had reported about how a private firm in Bengaluru is selling data of lakhs of voters to candidates in the fray. he company, whose owners are yet to be traced, openly advertises on its website that it has sensitive information including mobile numbers and WhatsApp numbers of voters. The company provides login access to potential clients who can then enter the site and buy information and services of their choice for as little as Rs 25,000.

And in November, 2022, TNM along with Prathidvani also exposed how an NGO named Chillume had collected data from lakhs of voters in Bengaluru, posing as BBMP officials.

