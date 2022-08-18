Karnataka makes it compulsory to sing national anthem daily in schools

The national anthem can be sung in classrooms if schools have a shortage of space outside, the Karnataka government order stated.

news National Anthem

The Karnataka government has made it compulsory for students across the state to sing the national anthem every day during morning assembly. An order signed on Wednesday, August 17, stated that the rule applies to all government and aided schools and PU colleges in the state. The move was done to inculcate a sense of nationalism and nationalistic pride in students, the order stated.

It further said that a few complaints were received in Bengaluru that the national anthem was not sung, following which an inquiry was conducted by the Deputy Directors of Public Instructions in the North and South educational divisions. As per the Karnataka Education Act of 1983, the “state government has a duty to instill civic sense, and to respect the Constitution, constitutional bodies, the national flag and the national anthem”, the order said, adding that if there is a shortage of space in schools, the national anthem can be sung in classrooms daily.

As per reports, days earlier, three schools in Bengaluru came under the government’s scanner as they allegedly did not make students sing the national anthem every morning. School Education Minister BC Nagesh received complaints that the national anthem was not being sung at St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Bishop Cottons Boys’ High School and Baldwin Girls’ High School in Bengaluru, following which the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction were deputed to visit the schools and verify the complaints. However, sources in the Education Department told TNM that no notice was issued specifically to the three schools in question.

Meanwhile, an official at the St Joseph’s Boys’ High School has denied the allegations, and told TNM that the national anthem is played and sung daily at the school. The official also added that no such note has been received by the school.

Read: Banner declaring 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' gets police protection in Karnataka