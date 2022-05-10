Karnataka loudspeaker row: Congress Muslim leaders meet CM Bommai

The delegation asked the Chief Minister to take necessary steps and precautionary measures to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state.

A section of Muslim leaders from the Congress party in Karnataka met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, May 9, and asked him to take necessary steps and precautionary measures to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state. This comes amidst the backdrop of right-wing groups in the state launching their protest against the government’s “failure to take action” against the azaan being played via loudspeakers installed at mosques.”

Congress's deputy leader in the Assembly UT Khader, who led the delegation to meet the Chief Minister, said that the noise pollution issue should not be linked to any religion or community, and the government should formulate rules to implement the court orders, which everyone should abide by.

Congress legislators NA Haris, Naseer Ahmed, and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain were also part of the delegation. Stating that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said, "If they can't do it, let them quit."

UT Khader later told reporters they told the Chief Minister that peace, harmony, and brotherhood are of utmost importance.

“There’s no religion, caste, or party here. We and our children should live happily and the government should create an atmosphere for that,” he said. He added that everyone should follow the rules framed by the government when it comes to noise pollution.

According to Deccan Herald, the Congress leaders told the CM that communal forces are trying to stir up issues and that some groups are taking the law into their hands.

JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that people like Pramod Muthalik should be put behind bars. "There are issues like price rise and others that concern people, importance should be given to it, not this (campaign)."

The Karnataka government gave directions for the implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding the use of loudspeakers at mosques for the azaan. Chief Minister Bommai stated that the government will be issuing a set of directions for the implementation of the orders on the lines of guidelines put out in Uttar Pradesh, the Hindu outfits have said they will continue with their campaign until the changes are seen on the ground.

"There was a Supreme Court order regarding loudspeakers in 2000, thereafter the central government had issued an order based on the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board as to when loudspeakers should be used and at what decibel. In 2002, the Karnataka government had issued a special GO (government order) to implement it, and things are clear in it," Bommai said.

"So, it has been decided to follow the Supreme Court, Government of India, and state government's orders. Details on implementation, authorities for it like DySP, and above rank officials are all mentioned in the order. It also mentions the need to take permission for those who want to use loudspeakers throughout the year," he told the media.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, who participated in early morning prayers at Anjaneya temple in Mysuru, said their campaign is against the government and the ‘adamant’ Muslim community. Recorded versions or bhajans being recited by those present at the temples were played out at around 5 am to counter the morning azaan being recited on the loudspeakers.

There were reports of such incidents at temples in various places including Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir, Mandya, and Kolar among other places. In Bengaluru, however, some Hindu activists were detained by the police as a precautionary measure.

