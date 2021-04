Karnataka lockdown: List of trains cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The South Western Railways has announced the cancellation of multiple trains ahead of the 14-day lockdown that began in Karnataka on April 27 at 9 pm. The restrictions will continue until May 12 at 6 am. The non-rail head computerised passenger reservation centres at Banashankari, Jayanagar, Koramangala, K R Market, High Court, Vidhana Soudha, Electronic City and Yelahanka will be closed from April 28 to May 11.

The trains as detailed below will be cancelled:

Train No 01139 Chatrpati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Gadag Express with effect commencing journey from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from April 15 to May 10.

Train No. 01140 Gadag - Chatrpati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express with effect commencing journey from Gadag from April 16 to May 11.

The following special trains will be cancelled:

Train No. 02028 KSR Bengaluru - MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Superfast Express Special will be cancelled from April 28.

Train No. 02027 MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Superfast Express Special will be cancelled from April 28

Train No. 06319 Kochuveli - Banasawadi Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express Special will be cancelled from April 29 until further advice.

Train No. 06320 Banasawadi - Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express Special will be cancelled from April 30 until further advice.

Train No. 06154 Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru, six days a week except Wednesday Uday Special Express will be cancelled from Coimbatore from April 29 until further advice.

Train No. 06153 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore six days a week except Wednesday Uday Special Express will be cancelled from KSR Bengaluru from April 29 until further advice.

Train No. 06081 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru, six days in a week Shatabdi Superfast Special Express will be cancelled from MGR Chennai Central from April 29 to until further advice.

Train No. 06082 Mysuru – MGR Chennai Central, six days in a week Shatabdi Superfast Special Express will be cancelled from Mysuru from April 29 to until further advice.

Train No. 06129 Ernakulam – Banaswadi Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will be cancelled from Ernakulam from May 3 until further advice.

Train No. 06130 Banaswadi – Ernakulam Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will be cancelled from Banaswadi from May 4 until further advice.

The following MEMU trains will be cancelled: