Karnataka lockdown guidelines revised, e-commerce allowed only for essentials

The lockdown is presently in place till May 24.

news Lockdown

The Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines for the ongoing lockdown on May 9, stating that only essential commodities can be delivered through e-commerce and home delivery portals. The earlier order said that delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery was permitted. The revised guidelines also stated that banks, Public Sector Units and other government establishments can function with 50% staff. This order was a modification to the earlier one dated May 7 regarding the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the state that will be effective from Monday (May 10) until May 24. The order further mentioned that private banks and insurance offices will also function with 50% staff.

Operations of Reserve Bank of India, RBI regulated financial markets and Microfinance Institutions or entities like National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), payment system operators and standalone primary dealers shall be executed with bare minimum staff, the guidelines stated.

Movement for COVID-19 vaccination purpose shall be allowed only for those with pre-booked appointments with SMS proof. Meanwhile, the movement for testing shall be permitted with minimal proof.

Read: Karnataka govt extends full lockdown across state till May 24

The Karnataka government on May 7 had extended the lockdown across the state till May 24. The state-wide lockdown was first announced by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on April 26, in an attempt to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state which was to end on May 12.

Amid the surge, many were left to frantically look for beds and the state was facing a shortage of oxygen and other medicines needed for treatment. The government thus revised guidelines for government and private healthcare institutions for efficient utilisation of hospitals. Although the protocol for admission of COVID-19 patients remains the same, the government has ordered that once a patient is in a clinically stable condition, they should be referred to the nearest step-down facility attached to the institution or a COVID Care Centre (CCC).

The government has also ordered that those with severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, while those with moderate symptoms will be admitted to a dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre and those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic patients will be referred to either home isolation or a CCC.