Karnataka Lockdown 4.0: Buses, autos, taxis to ply, complete lockdown on Sundays

Except for malls, theatres and hotels, all other commercial establishments can open.

The Karnataka government on Monday announced that buses will be allowed to ply outside containment zones during the lockdown that is in place till May 31 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a cabinet meeting along with the heads of various departments to discuss the specifications of Lockdown 4.0 on Monday morning, after which he addressed the media.

All commercial establishments except for malls, hotels and theatres will be allowed to open in all areas except for containment zones. This includes barbershops and salons. The Chief Minister said that there will be a complete shutdown on Sundays and all commercial establishments except for essential services will remain closed. It can be noted that the state government has not issued any clarification on whether bars and pubs can remain open.

“The lockdown will be extended till May 31. Containment zones will be under tight security. All buses will be allowed to ply from tomorrow (Tuesday) except for in containment zones. Private buses can also ply. But there is one condition. In one bus only 30 people can travel. Physical distancing must be maintained and wearing masks is mandatory in public including buses. If people fail to wear masks, fines will be imposed,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said all buses including BMTC (Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation), KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation), NESRTC (North-East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) and NWSRTC (North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation). Private buses have also been allowed to ply. Only 30 people can travel in each bus as physical distancing must be maintained.

Autos and taxis will be allowed to ply starting Tuesday. In autos, two persons, excluding the driver, can travel. In normal taxis including Ola and Uber, two persons, excluding the driver, can travel. In Maxi cabs, three passengers excluding the driver can travel. Wearing masks is mandatory in autos and taxis.

Inter-district train travel will begin from Tuesday. However, interstate train travel except for Shramik trains will not be allowed till May 31. The state government announced that it will not allow visitors from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to enter till May 31.

Those coming in from other states will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine. “We will allow those with an absolute necessity to travel from other states,” CM Yediyurappa added. The state government is allowing all parks to remain open at certain intervals during the day. Parks can open between 7 am and 9.30 am and 5 pm and 7 pm daily.