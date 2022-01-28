Karnataka legislature joint session from Feb 14, budget in March first week

The sessions will be held at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru.

news Assembly

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, January 27, said the joint session of the state legislature will begin on February 14 and the budget session will be called in the first week of March. The sessions will be held at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru.

"The joint session of the state legislature will begin on February 14 and it will go on till February 25 and the budget session will be called in the March first week," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, in response to a question, he said, the budget will also be presented during March first week.

Later, briefing reporters about the Cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the joint session will begin with the Governor's address to members of both legislative assembly and Council on the first day.

Other decisions taken by the cabinet include â€” to release 166 inmates undergoing life imprisonment at various prisons across the state on grounds of good conduct; administrative approval for revised estimates of Rs 92.81 crore for projects providing basic amenities to those visiting Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi hills in Mysuru; approval for the Animal Husbandry department to recruit 400 veterinary doctors immediately; and administrative approval of Rs 97.50 crore to implement 6,500 smart classes for digital learning at 430 government first grade colleges,14 government engineering colleges and 87 government polytechnics, Madhuswamy said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons after the Cabinet meeting, CM Bommai said many vital issues were discussed.

"COVID-19 situation and management, problems being faced by schools and colleges... the petitions from schools, colleges and organisations have been placed before the expert committee. Suitable decision would be taken based on the report from the experts," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said that BBMP elections too came up for discussion. A handbook on the six months' achievements of the government would be released at a function on Friday as it completes 6 months in office.

Instructions have been issued to ministers to present the achievements of their respective ministries through print and electronic media by holding media conferences so that the performance could get wide publicity to reach the people, Bommai said.

The BJP state president would soon convene a meeting to brainstorm on the issues related to party organisation and foster better coordination in the days ahead between the party and the government, Bommai said.

Reacting to objections raised by Congress leaders about huge gatherings at the Derby races violating COVID-19 guidelines, Bommai said: "There is no permission for large gatherings COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly followed. Suitable action will be taken if the guidelines have been violated."

Replying to a question about Congress's allegations of discrimination in allocation of funds and the BBMP meetings being held with a motive to help BJP in BBMP polls, Bommai said: "The very purpose of Congress is to make allegations. Let them recall what they did when they were in power."