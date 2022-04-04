Karnataka Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti to join BJP

Basavaraj Horatti, who served as a JD(S) MLC for seven consecutive terms, said he was invited to join the BJP by Yediyurappa and BJP national president JP Nadda.

news Politics

After speculation about his exit from the party, senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Sunday, April 3, announced that he will now be joining the BJP. He also said that he will likely be the BJPâ€™s candidate for the upcoming Legislative Council polls from West Teachersâ€™ constituency.

Horatti was elected MLC seven successive times from 1980. Speaking to the press in Hubballi, the senior leader said that his decision to join the BJP came after talks held with former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP national president JP Nadda, during which they invited Horatti to join the party. "...the time has come to join (BJP), not sure when...all (BJP) leaders have told me, I have also accepted it...they have not announced a candidate from this constituency for my sake," Horatti said.

He also said that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy too said he has no objections to Horatti's decision. "I'm still the chairman, I will join the BJP ahead of filing nomination, once the elections are declared. All leaders, including Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and Yediyurappa have agreed. Yediyurappa called me yesterday (Saturday) and said JP Nadda has agreed, things are almost final," he added.

Considered to be among the senior-most MLCs, Horatti was seen as JD(S)'s prominent face from north Karnataka. He had been State Education Minister, and was elected as the Chairman of the Legislative Council in February 2021. The MLC polls from graduates' and teachers' constituencies are expected to be held in June or July this year.

Meanwhile, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has announced his decision to join politics. Rao, who resigned from service in 2021, will join the Aam Admi Party reportedly in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday, April 4.