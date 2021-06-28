As Karnataka leaders protest, Kerala says news of renaming Kasaragod villages is false

Karnataka politicians cutting across parties had opposed the idea but Kerala says there is no official move to rename villages.

Kasaragod Collector Sajith Babu's office and Manjeshwar MLA AKM Ashraf denied claims that the Kerala government is planning to change the names of villages in Kasaragod district from its Kannada names to new names in Malayalam. This denial comes after politicians cutting across parties in Karnataka voiced their opposition to changing the names of villages in Kasaragod district from its Kannada name to new names in Malayalam. Kerala maintains that there was no such plan in place and that someone planted fake news.

"There is no such move from the part of Kerala government. I contacted the Collector and Tahsildar, and even they haven't heard about it," Ashraf said speaking to TNM. "We Malayalis say Mangalapuram for Mangaluru, the same way Malayalis pronounce some names differently in their own accent. It's always been like that and no official name changing is happening here. We are not doing it. Somebody from Karnataka Border Development Authority gave this as news in the media, which is actually fake," Ashraf added. Collector Sajith Babu's office also told TNM the same, that there was never a plan to rename villages.

Kasaragod is a district that is located in the north of Kerala and borders Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The Talapady border between the two states is located just 22 km from Mangaluru. The district shares a history with coastal Karnataka. Kannada and Tulu are spoken in the northern parts of the district in addition to Malayalam.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, the Karnataka Border Development Authority met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the issue on Monday. They opined that local organisations may have attempted to change names without bringing it to the notice of the Kerala government.

Reports suggested that Madhuru will be known as Madhuram, Malla â€” Mallam, Karadka â€” Kadagam, Bedadka â€” Bedagam, Kumble â€” Kumbla, Pilikunje â€” Pilikunnu, Anebagilu â€” Anavadukkal, Hosadurga â€” Pudiyakota, Sasihitlu â€” Thaivalappu and Mahasatigundi â€” Mastikundu.

Mysuru's BJP MP Pratap Simha requested CM Yediyurappa to oppose the plan and hold talks over the issue with his counterpart and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also asked the Kerala government to reconsider its plan to rename villages and retain the original Kannada names. "Kasaragod has remained as a symbol of linguistic harmony and coexistence. Though Kannada and Malayalam-speaking people are in equal number in Kasaragod, they are living in a harmonious manner. They have never quarreled over language issues. There is a dire need for us to protect such a harmony in future also. In todayâ€™s times marked by politics being played on emotions, it is inevitable to protect linguistic harmony," Kumaraswamy said.

He wrote a letter to Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asking him to not rename the villages.