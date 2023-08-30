Karnataka launches Gruha Lakshmi, Rahul calls it world’s largest cash transfer scheme

Gruha Lakshmi scheme aims to provide a monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 to the female heads of families living below the poverty line within the state.

news Governance

The Karnataka government launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, one of the Congress party’s manifesto promises, in Mysuru on Wednesday, August 30. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge were present at the launch along with other senior state leaders and ministers. This initiative aims to provide a monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 to the female heads of families living below the poverty line within the state.

With Kharge inaugurating the event, Rahul was given an electronic tablet and with a simple press of a button, Rahul officially launched the scheme. In his address following the launch, Rahul Gandhi said that the scheme would provide a Rs 2,000 financial aid through direct benefit transfers to the crores of registered women in Karnataka and that this is the largest cash transfer scheme worldwide. The Karnataka government release said that over a crore women from more than 55,000 panchayats within the state enrolled for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

During the event, Rahul Gandhi spoke of the government's commitment to the empowerment of women throughout the state. He said, “If you observe our poll promises here in Karnataka, four out of five schemes are made for women. Our government is committed to empowering women in the state and their welfare is our priority. If the Congress party and its leaders say something, we will do it at any cost.”

"Our five schemes in Karnataka are not just schemes, but a governance model. Our thinking is that the government should work for the poor and weak, and no one should be left behind irrespective of religion, caste or the language they speak. What we did for women in Karnataka, we are going to replicate it across the country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government, alleging it only works for a few billionaires of this country. “The government in Delhi only works for two or three billionaires who are their close friends. Our five schemes in Karnataka are introduced for poor and underprivileged people of the state. Our idea is to make governments work for the people of the country and not for the billionaires,” said.