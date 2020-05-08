Karnataka Labour Dept withdraws decision to issue notice to employers on wages

The decision to issue notices, which was communicated on Wednesday, was withdrawn in less than 24 hours after the department received more than 700 complaints from workers.

news Employment

The Karnataka Labour Department, which had earlier decided to issue a notice to employers not paying full wages for April, has made a U-turn and will not be executing this order.

The decision, which was communicated on Wednesday, was withdrawn in less than 24 hours after the department received more than 700 complaints from workers, The Hindu reported.

P Manivannan, Secretary of the Labour Department had announced that the Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar had directed officials to issue notice to employers who had not paid the salary or full wages to workers in April.

He urged people who wished to make a complaint to report to the department helpline. However, on Thursday, the Minister directed officials not to issue notices.

â€œAs per the request from the Industries dept, the notices have been put ON-HOLD. There will be a joint meeting of Labour and Industries dept to sort out the issue of non-payment of wages to workers (sic)," P Manivannan said in a tweet.

The decision came on a day the Karnataka government made another U-turn to restart train services for the interstate travel of migrant workers. The state government had come under pressure from the public after cancellation of the trains earlier this week.

Eight trains had operated from May 3 to May 5, taking 1200 workers each back to their homes in Rajasthan, Odisha and Bihar before the service was stopped. Hundreds of migrant workers then began walking to far-off places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday, prompting the state government to revoke its earlier decision.

The state government has so far confirmed that one train will be leaving Bengaluru for Danapur in Bihar on Friday.