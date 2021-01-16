As Karnataka kicks off vaccine drive, here's the list of things you need to know

The state has received 8,14,500 doses of the vaccine and the first phase of delivery can be completed within a week, said the state Health Minister.

The much-anticipated vaccination drive began across India on Saturday. Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar addressed reporters on Friday after meeting with the authorities, and announced that as many as 237 centres across the state will receive Covishield while Ballary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajanagar and Davanagere centres will receive Covaxin. Across Bengaluru, 10 hospitals â€” including private ones like St Johnâ€™s Medical College â€” will administer the vaccine.

The COVID-19 warriors â€” healthcare professionals and police personnel â€” will be vaccinated in the first phase, along with Revenue Department officials with comorbidities. The state government has 8,14,500 doses of the vaccine and the first phase of delivery can be completed within a week, said Dr Sudhakar. On the occasion of the vaccine drive kicking off, here are some details to know:

Two vaccine doses will be administered

Vaccine beneficiaries will receive it in two doses of 0.5 ml each. The second dose is given 28 days after receiving the first dose. Each vial contains 10 doses of vaccines. The vaccine is expected to generate the antibodies to increase resistance in the body.

No interchangeability

According to a notification from the Union Health Ministry, interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines is not permitted. The second dose should also be of the same vaccine that was administered in the first dose.

Lactating and pregnant women to be exempted

Pregnant and lactating women have not been a part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial; therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating women will not be administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination for people with active symptoms deferred

In case of individuals having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection and coronavirus-infected patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, the COVID-19 vaccination will be deferred by four-eight weeks for them.

Apart from them, any person acutely unwell and hospitalised due to any illness will also be vaccinated after four-eight weeks.

Wary of coagulation disorders

The vaccine has to be administered with caution to persons with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder like clotting, deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder.

After effects of the vaccination

If administered the Covaxin vaccine, the individual may experience injection site-pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough and injection site-swelling.

Paracetamol can be used to provide symptomatic relief from post-vaccination adverse reactions, as notified by the Health Ministry.