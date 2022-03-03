Karnataka issues revised dates for 2nd PUC after clash with JEE-Mains schedule

The JEE-Mains first phase will be conducted in April while the second phase is scheduled in May.

Dates of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam that clashed with the dates of the JEE Mains have been rescheduled by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education. The dates that were clashing were April 16, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

As per the new timetable, the dates are as follows: Logic and Business Studies exams will be conducted on April 22, Hindi on April 23, Economics on April 25; and Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry on April 26. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French exams will be conducted on April 27. Kannada and Arabic will be on April 28. Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science exams will be on April 30, Geography and Biology on May 2, and English on May 4. Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, and Beauty & Wellness papers will be conducted on May 5. Mathematics, Education, and Basic Maths exams will be on May 6. Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology and Home Science papers are on May 7. History and Physics exams will be on May 9, and Political Science and Statistics on May 11.

The JEE-Mains first phase will be conducted in April while the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) had said on Tuesday, March 1. The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses. "The applications for JEE-Main 2022 will start from today, March 1, and the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 application form for the first session is March 31, 2022. The exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati," an official said.

Last year, the exam was conducted four times to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining two phases were conducted in August and September last year.